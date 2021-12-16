Bangladesh Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of its Liberation War Victory.

On the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s glorious victory in a grueling independence struggle, large crowds paid tribute to the country’s war heroes on Thursday.

Every year on December 16, Pakistani army surrendered en masse to Indian and Bangladeshi forces, bringing an end to a nine-month struggle that claimed the lives of up to three million people.

In front of hundreds of mournful witnesses, veterans who lost limbs in the war lay wreaths at the National Martyrs’ Memorial, a concrete structure in the capital symbolizing the battle against Pakistani authority.

Women all throughout the country wore green and red saris to match the national flag as they attended local concerts with musicians performing patriotic songs.

The golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence was commemorated throughout the year, while several activities were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored as the guest of honor at a ceremony commemorating the conflict’s start, in acknowledgment of his country’s critical aid and support at the time.

On Thursday, Modi, who placed a wreath in Delhi to commemorate the occasion, tweeted, “I recall the amazing heroism and sacrifice by… the Indian Armed Forces.” “We fought and conquered tyrannical forces together.”