Bangkok’s Bars Fight Back Against Booze Ban Battering

While gin bottles gather dust, a Bangkok bar owner is using fruity mocktails seasoned with kratom, a freshly decriminalized tropical herb, to keep his business afloat during a Covid booze ban.

A seven-month restriction on alcohol service enforced to combat the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on Bangkok’s once-famous nightlife, leaving pub and bar owners with a big headache.

Since April, when the government issued last directives following an outbreak linked to a cluster of high-end nightclubs, Thailand has recorded about 1.7 million infections, the lion’s share.

Due to a lack of government support, bar owners have been forced to choose between trying to make ends meet, flouting prohibition restrictions, or becoming inventive.

Gin enthusiasts went to Teens of Thailand, a popular cocktail establishment on the outskirts of Bangkok’s Chinatown, before the pandemic struck.

Teens has reopened to 60 percent capacity, offering mocktails prepared with kratom, a herb from the coffee family that has long been used as a mild stimulant in parts of Southeast Asia.

In August, kratom, which stimulates the same brain receptors as morphine but has a far weaker impact, was removed from Thailand’s restricted list.

Though kratom mocktails are only $4, compared to $11 for ordinary gin and tonics, the decision gave Teens owner Niks Anuman-Rajadhon a lifeline.

“We don’t have a choice; 15-20% of our income is sufficient to pay the team and rent. That concludes the discussion “AFP spoke with Niks.

Travel restrictions established to combat the coronavirus have wreaked havoc on Thailand’s economy, which accounted for approximately 20% of national income prior to the outbreak.

The hospitality business is fighting to thrive as visitor numbers have dropped from roughly 40 million per year to a trickle.

The head of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, Thanakorn Kuptajit, told local media that the prohibition will result in a 50% decline in the value of the $9 billion industry.

Bars and taverns are not only denied government funding and prevented from serving drinks in-house, but they are also prohibited from selling alcohol online.

As a result, some landlords in Bangkok are breaking the law by distributing alcohol in ordinary coffee mugs or soft drink cans.

It’s been a difficult year for those who have followed the rules.

Chris Wise, co-owner of WTF Gallery Cafe in Thonglor’s posh expat district, says his business has been closed since April.

A handyman, two bartenders, and an assistant have all lost their jobs or had their salaries lowered.

WTF, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary.