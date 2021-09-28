Bangkok is on high alert after 70,000 homes in Thailand were flooded.

Floodwaters overwhelmed 70,000 homes and killed six people in Thailand’s northern and central regions on Tuesday, prompting authorities to race to protect areas of Bangkok.

According to the Thai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, tropical storm Dianmu has produced floods in 30 provinces, with the kingdom’s central area being the hardest damaged.

As authorities release water from dams higher upstream, the level of the Chao Phraya River, which runs through Bangkok after twisting almost 400 kilometers from the north, is constantly rising.

Soldiers in the historic royal city of Ayutthaya, 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Bangkok, set up barriers and sandbags on Tuesday to protect ancient archaeological relics and landmarks, as well as neighborhoods.

Bangkok is hoping to prevent a repetition of the disastrous 2011 monsoon season, which saw the city face its worst floods in decades, with a fifth of the city submerged and over 500 people killed.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Chao Phraya’s water level is being continuously monitored, and water pumps and sandbags are on standby.

On Tuesday, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said, “If there is an indication the water level is rising and there is a possibility of flash floods, we will give people a warning.”

Officials in Bangkok have began placing sandbags outside banks and other businesses near a canal in Thonglor, a famous retail district and expat neighborhood.

The capital, once known as the “Venice of the East,” is built on ancient marshes and stands about 1.5 meters (5 feet) above sea level.

Farmland and rice paddies in low-lying areas used to absorb flood water, but with the city’s expansion, most of that land has been transformed to real estate.

The city’s flood-prevention masterplan, which includes subterranean reservoirs and tunnels, has yet to be completed due to land acquisition issues, according to local media.

Emergency teams executed dramatic rescues of locals from rooftops in portions of Chaiyaphum province, roughly four hours northeast of the city, over the weekend.

Onlookers lowered a shirtless man into the rushing torrent to fish out a paddling black pup in Lopburi province on Monday afternoon, according to a TikTok user.