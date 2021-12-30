Bali Warns New Year Covid Violators, ‘Get Ready To Be Kicked Out.’

Authorities on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali warned foreign revellers on Thursday that if they are detected breaking Covid-19 health guidelines during New Year’s celebrations, they could be deported.

“Get ready to get kicked out,” said Jamaruli Manihuruk, the head of Bali’s immigration office, in an interview with AFP, emphasizing that health regulations must be followed as the country fights the Omicron variety currently sweeping the globe.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, Bali’s governor has banned carnivals, pyrotechnics, and gatherings of more than 50 individuals.

Malls, restaurants, and cafes are only allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity after 10 p.m.

Bali’s magnificent tropical environment, surf beaches, and party culture have made it a popular destination for tourists from Australia and New Zealand, as well as those from surrounding places like Singapore.

According to Manihuruk, about 200 visitors were deported from Bali in 2021, with seven of them being kicked out for breaking Covid-19 rules.

Three international visitors from the United States, Ireland, and Russia were deported in July after being spotted in public without masks during a raid.

After publishing a video in which the former was seen roaming through Bali with a painted mask on her face, a Russian influencer and a Taiwanese YouTuber residing in the United States were deported in May.

Indonesians were outraged by the footage, and requested that the couple apologize and be sent home.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on Indonesia.

It had reported more than 4.2 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and more than 144,000 deaths as of Wednesday.

More than 110,000 confirmed cases have been reported in Bali alone, with over 4,000 deaths.

With poor vaccination rates, the country is vulnerable to future outbreaks, particularly of the more readily transmitted Omicron strain, which is causing Europe’s highest case numbers.

According to government records, there have been 68 confirmed cases of Omicron in Indonesia thus far.