Baldwin was’reckless’ during a fatal film set shooting, according to a new lawsuit.

In the minutes leading up to the fatal movie set shooting of a cinematographer, US actor Alec Baldwin “choose to play Russian roulette” with his safety, according to a new lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit is the second in a week over the death of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in New Mexico while rehearsing for the low-budget Western “Rust” last month.

Baldwin and his colleagues producers are being accused of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deliberate infliction of harm, according to script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who made an emotional 911 call shortly after the tragedy.

Mitchell’s attorney Gloria Allred told reporters in Los Angeles, “The actions that lead to Mr. Baldwin shooting a loaded gun do not constitute simple negligence.”

“Instead, Mr. Baldwin, in our opinion, chose to play Russian roulette by firing a gun without first examining it and without having the armorer do it in his presence.

“His and the producers’ behavior on ‘Rust’ was reckless.”

The complaint also names Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, an armorer, and Dave Halls, an assistant director.

As Baldwin practiced a scenario in which he discharges a gun at the camera, cinematographer Hutchins, 42, was shot and murdered.

Halls delivered the gun to the Emmy winner and labeled it “cold,” which is industry jargon meaning “inert.” Halls then admitted to investigators that he hadn’t thoroughly checked it.

Hutchins was wounded in the shoulder by a live bullet that passed through him.

“Mr. Baldwin, as well as industry veterans, recognized that the assistant director should never have given him the gun in question. “And so he couldn’t trust whatever the assistant director stated about whether or not the pistol was safe to use,” Allred explained.

She explained that it is standard practice for the armorer to show the gun’s safety before handing it over to the actor.

“Mr. Baldwin was well aware that this was the standard and that it was not adhered to. And he didn’t even check the pistol.” Serge Svetnoy, the chief lighting technician, filed a negligence lawsuit against Baldwin and others last week.

Experts predict a flurry of civil legal action in the aftermath of the disaster.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza of Santa Fe County, where the crime occurred, has commented about the set’s “complacency.”

Mendoza stated that his officers had previously seized more than 500 rounds of ammunition from the set, which they thought to be a mix of blanks, dummy bullets, and maybe live ammo.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the District Attorney, has previously rejected. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.