Baldwin Shooting: Assistant Director Admits He Didn’t Check Gun Thoroughly.

According to documents released Wednesday, the man who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer said he didn’t completely inspect it, while the sheriff investigating the deadly shooting spoke of “complacency” on the US movie set.

Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins with the Colt.45 he was pointing at a camera for the low-budget western “Rust,” which was being filmed in New Mexico.

The live round struck director Joel Souza in the shoulder as it traveled through her torso.

Before handing the period firearm to Baldwin, assistant director Dave Halls told detectives he remembered seeing ammunition in it. Inert, or dummy, bullets are sometimes used as props in movies.

According to an affidavit, “he advised he should have checked all of them, but didn’t,” and “he couldn’t recall if (armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed) turned the drum” to show him what was within the gun.

Halls described the weapon to Baldwin as a “cold gun,” which is industry jargon for an inert firearm.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza informed reporters that 500 rounds of ammunition were seized from the set during the investigation into last Thursday’s tragic shooting, with detectives believing they were a combination of blanks, dummies, and live shots.

The Wrap, an entertainment trade publication, revealed last week that crew members had been practicing target shooting with phony weapons just hours before Hutchins was killed.

Mendoza added, “We have found what we believe to be possible further live rounds on set.”

“We’re going to figure out how those got there, why they were there, and why they weren’t supposed to be there.”

He went on to say, “I think there was some complacency on this set.”

Gutierrez-Reed, 24, would have been in charge of procuring and keeping guns secure on set, ensuring that they are accounted for at all times and locked up when not in use as the film’s armorer.

According to the affidavit, she told detectives that guns were secured while the team ate lunch on the day of the event, but ammo was not.

More questions are being asked of those who “inspected or handled the pistol… before it went to Mr Baldwin,” according to Mendoza.

“We’ll try to figure out exactly what happened and whether they should have realized there was a live bullet in that gun.”

Multiple US newspapers stated that “Rust” crew members complained about inadequate on-set regulations, and that a gun was accidentally fired at least twice on set in the days leading up to Hutchins’ death.

Halls was fired as assistant director this week, according to reports. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.