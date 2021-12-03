Baldwin claims he has no remorse for the ‘Rust’ shooting death.

Alec Baldwin said he doesn’t blame himself for Halyna Hutchins’ death on the set of “Rust,” explaining that he started cocking the revolver that killed the cameraman but didn’t pull the trigger.

“I believe someone is to blame for what happened, but I can’t tell who.” But I know it’s not me,” the American actor told ABC in his first significant interview since the October on-set disaster in New Mexico.

“I mean, if I felt like I was responsible, I might have killed myself,” he added in the interview, which aired on Thursday.

Baldwin was practicing a scene for the low-budget Western when the Colt.45 he was carrying fired a live round, striking Hutchins and director Joel Souza, both of whom lived.

The criminal probe, according to the former “30 Rock” star, should focus on determining who brought live bullets onto the set of “Rust.”

He stated, “I have nothing to conceal.”

Baldwin described the incident in detail, saying he was told the gun was “cold” (industry jargon for a firearm that doesn’t have live ammunition) and that Hutchins urged him to point it in her direction as she prepared to video the action.

“I dropped the hammer. Bang. He said, “The rifle goes off.”

“Everyone is in a state of shock. They’re taken aback. It’s deafening. They aren’t wearing their earplugs, and the rifle isn’t supposed to be loaded. “I was handed an empty gun,” I was told. After a lengthy police interview, Baldwin stated he initially thought Hutchins had passed out or suffered a heart attack, and was only told she had been murdered with a live bullet hours later.

He ruled out the possibility that live bullets were introduced on set as a sabotage attempt, saying it was “overwhelmingly likely” that it was an accident.

Baldwin and others involved in the production of “Rust” are facing two civil lawsuits, with prosecutors refusing to rule out criminal proceedings.

He added he’d be “stunned” if Hutchins’ husband didn’t also sue the producers, including himself.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood, prompting calls for guns to be banned from set forever.

Baldwin claimed that he had been referred to as a “murderer” since the incident, but he refuted critics’ allegations that it was an actor’s obligation to inspect weaponry.

However, he said that the catastrophe had transformed his life.

