Baldwin Claims He Didn’t Pull The Trigger In The ‘Rust’ Shooting.

Alec Baldwin has stated that he did not pull the trigger on the revolver he was holding on the set of “Rust,” which murdered a cameraman.

The US actor also stated he has “no idea” how a live round got onto the set of the low-budget Western in New Mexico in his first major interview since the tragedy in October.

In a snippet from an interview with ABC News broadcast on Wednesday, he claimed, “The trigger wasn’t pushed — I didn’t pull the trigger.”

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no Never in a million years would I point a gun at someone and pull the trigger. Never.” Baldwin did not clarify on how the weapon went off in the interview, which will run in its entirety on ABC on Thursday evening.

When cameraman Halyna Hutchins was shot and died while practicing a scene in which his character brandishes a Colt.45, Baldwin, who is also a producer on “Rust,” was shot and killed.

The handgun was designed to hold dummy — or false — shots, and Baldwin was questioned about how a live bullet found up inside the weapon during the interview.

“I’m not sure. Someone loaded a live round into a gun that wasn’t supposed to be on the premises “Baldwin stated.

Prosecutors have refused to rule out charging anyone associated with “Rust,” including Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with criminal charges.

Gutierrez-Reed also stated that she has “no idea” why live bullets were found.

Seth Kenney, an Arizona weapon rental dealer, may have delivered “reloaded ammunition” that matched the cartridge suspected of containing the live round that killed Hutchins, officials said on Tuesday.

Rounds that are constructed from component components rather than being created as full live rounds are referred to as “reloaded ammunition.”

In a statement released Tuesday, Gutierrez-lawyers Reed’s said, “The Sheriff’s Office has made a big step forward today to expose the real truth of who put the live rounds on the ‘Rust’ set.”

On Thursday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, the full one-hour ABC interview with Baldwin will run (0100 GMT Friday).

In the preview footage, an emotional Baldwin adds, “Even now, I find it hard to believe.” “It doesn’t appear to be real to me.” “When I reflect back, I ask myself, ‘What could I have done differently?'” he adds.