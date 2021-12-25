Baghdad’s Book Street has a new chapter.

Baghdad, Iraq’s capital, celebrated the rebuilding of the ancient hub of the country’s book trade on Saturday, the latest hint of a creative resurgence following decades of violence and misery.

Colorful fireworks lit up the sky during Baghdad municipality’s festivities to launch the refurbished Al-Mutanabbi Street, in a city where explosions used to indicate only one thing: bloodshed.

Its new design coincides with art exhibitions, gallery openings, book fairs, and festivals, all of which reflect a burgeoning cultural rebirth and harken back to a time when Baghdad was regarded as one of the Arab world’s cultural capitals.

King Faisal I originally opened Al-Mutanabbi Street in 1932, and it was named after the famed 10th century poet Abul Tayeb al-Mutanabbi, who was born under the Abbasid dynasty in what is now Iraq.

Al-Mutanabbi, a narrow street in the heart of old Baghdad, has a lengthy history.