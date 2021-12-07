Baghdad is experiencing a cultural renaissance, from art shows to theater.

Baghdad is witnessing an artistic revival after decades of conflict and struggle, with art exhibitions and book fairs along the Tigris and Godot rivers.

“People need art, they want to enhance their creative sense — it’s an escape,” Noor Alaa al-Din, director of art space The Gallery, explained.

“Like any other country, we have the right to be entertained by art.”

The Iraqi capital is frequently in the news due to unrest and geopolitical competition.

However, beneath the conflict, tensions, and, more recently, the epidemic, a nascent cultural rebirth has developed in recent years, harkening back to a time when Baghdad was regarded as one of the Arab world’s artistic capitals.

Galleries and events have sprung up, luring crowds anxious to make up for missed time.

The Gallery only opened a month ago, but on opening night of any show, attendees form a line around the block.

Riyadh Ghenea, an Iraqi-Canadian artist, paid tribute to his late mother with a series of brightly colored abstract paintings in a recent display.

The artist, who returned to Baghdad in 2011, claimed she “suffered all the phases that Iraq has gone through.”

“I found neither my mother nor the country that I had left behind,” he stated when he returned.

Following the 2003 US-led invasion that deposed Iraq’s previous dictator Saddam Hussein, years of sectarian conflict ensued.

More brutality and carnage followed the formation of the Islamic State jihadist group in 2014.

Amir, a 25-year-old pharmacist, admits that he experienced turmoil throughout his upbringing.

From outside The Gallery, he told AFP, “Art allows us to relieve the tension of our daily existence.”

In the Iraqi capital, where rocket and drone assaults occasionally target the heavily protected Green Zone, and where a July suicide attack on a market killed more than 30 people, normalcy hangs by a thread.

In 2019, it was also the location of major youth-led anti-government rallies and a brutal crackdown that followed.

Thousands of tourists gathered along the banks of the Tigris on a beautiful November afternoon for the ninth edition of a book festival.

The organizers of the “I am an Iraqi, I Read” event gave away 30,000 books, ranging from fiction to philosophy and foreign languages, for free.

Books are written in Cairo, printed in Beirut, and read in Baghdad, according to an old Arab proverb.

As the smartly dressed youngsters, couples with small children, and senior residents enjoyed the occasion, a singer supported by traditional instruments sang local folk music.

