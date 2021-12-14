Baboons Can Reproduce Social Conventions To Solve Problems, According To Research

In an experiment with a group of baboons, French researchers saw nonhuman primates forming social customs to work together to earn a reward.

About twenty baboons raised at a primate research center were assigned the challenge of making the same choice when presented with two images on touch screens in pairs.

A treat was given to both animals if they made the same decision.

According to the findings, which was published Monday in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, it took the baboons around three days to develop a system for choosing the same image, even when they couldn’t see their partners’ selections.

While prior study has demonstrated that monkeys are capable of social customs like as grooming, this is the first time that a new behavior emerges spontaneously in a group without the need for human interference.

The experiment was carried out by the CNRS, a French national research institute, and the University of Aix-Marseille.

The baboons created a hierarchy for the images shown over the course of tens of thousands of tests, according to the researchers.

The baboons could see what was going on on the screens of other animals at initially, but that visual cue was removed in the second part of the experiment.

The study’s lead author, cognitive psychology researcher Anthony Formaux, told AFP that “the group’s performance did not budge.”

“They continued to chose the same image without being able to replicate each other, which shocked us.”

By repeating the experiment with black and white drawings, the researchers ruled out the notion of a simply shared predisposition for certain colors.

According to the research, in order for a behavior to be labeled a social convention, it must benefit the entire group, work consistently, and be one of numerous options.

It claims that social customs such as shaking hands, embracing, or bowing assist organizations in resolving conflicts.

“Language is one enormous convention,” Formaux explained. “From the beginning, people had to agree on what words meant.”

It’s still a mystery how the baboons managed to share their rank with one another.

“We assume they agreed — but we have no idea how,” Formaux said.