Avoiding a direct confrontation with Beijing, the British carrier group steers clear of Chinese artificial islands.

During its trip in the South China Sea, the Carrier Strike Group headed by HMS Queen Elizabeth chose to skirt China’s manmade islands, avoiding a direct challenge to Beijing’s territorial claims.

According to the South China Morning Post, the strike group “didn’t enter within 12 nautical miles of Chinese islands in the South China Sea,” according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

“China hopes that when traveling over the South China Sea, other nations’ navy boats follow international law, respect the rights and sovereignty of coastal nations, and avoid activities that harm regional peace,” the ministry stated in the statement.

The Carrier Strike Group was in the contentious waters for a South China Sea “Freedom of Navigation” drill.

China had cautioned the Carrier Strike Group against any “improper activities,” adding that the “People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy is at a high state of battle preparedness,” despite Britain’s insistence that it was not seeking a clash. The carrier group’s arrival coincided with a three-day military practice by the PLA in the South China Sea.

Britain, on the other hand, elected not to join the US in disputing China’s claims.

Though some observers believe it will be difficult for the US to enlist allies and partners to carry out freedom of navigation operations in the region, many others believe it is too early to make such a judgment.

According to South China Morning Post, Macau-based military analyst Antony Wong Tong, the Queen Elizabeth and her support ships have previously challenged China’s sovereignty by sailing within the “nine-dash line.”

“The British strike force will not return to the Asia-Pacific until the end of this year. So the warships have time to sail within 12 nautical miles of the Chinese-claimed islands,” he continued.

The battleship is presently cruising across the Philippine Sea, having left the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the German destroyer Bayern set sail towards the Indo-Pacific region for the first time in nearly two decades. According to CNN, the ship is likely to transit the South China Sea on its way back in December.

China is skeptical, despite Berlin’s assurances that the frigate will stay on common trade routes and avoid the Taiwan Strait and any land within 12 nautical miles of the disputed region.

Beijing told Germany on Tuesday that a port call request from the Shanghai-based frigate would not be considered until Berlin. Brief News from Washington Newsday.