Avalanche kills three skiers and injures two more in a 650-foot-wide avalanche.

According to police, an avalanche in the Salzburg area of Austria killed three skiers and injured two more on Saturday.

Three young Austrian men were killed. Two of the skiers were 19 years old and one was 24 years old. Rene Hofer, a junior motocross world and European champion, was one of the 19-year-olds.

In a region near Tweng, eight of the group of 11 skiers on a tour were buried by snow. According to reports, the snowdrift was around 650 feet wide.

According to authorities, the three who perished were buried in the snow, while the other two were only partially buried, allowing them to escape on their own.

Rescuers discovered two of the buried skiers after using a search equipment to locate them. The third skier was missing for four hours after the avalanche because he was not wearing a search device.

The three skiers were brought to a Klagenfurt hospital. One died immediately upon their arrival, and the other two perished subsequently.