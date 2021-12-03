Austria’s ruling party has announced the appointment of a new chancellor.

Following the surprising departure of former chancellor Sebastian Kurz as party leader, Austria’s ruling party named Interior Minister Karl Nehammer to lead the conservative camp and the country on Friday.

“I wanted to let you know that the OeVP (People’s Party) leadership overwhelmingly chose me as party head and chancellor candidate today,” Nehammer told reporters.

Kurz, who is embroiled in a corruption investigation, announced his resignation as party leader the day before the meeting of the party’s top brass.

Alexander Schallenberg, who took over as chancellor in October, said on Thursday that he was prepared to leave because “the roles of chancellor and president of the party… should be carried on by the same person as early as possible.”

Accepting Nehammer’s candidacy and swearing him in will now be up to Austria’s president, but this is essentially a formality.

Kurz announced his decision to leave politics to devote more time to his family, particularly his newborn baby, just two months after resigning as national leader.

This came after his involvement in a corruption scandal, which brought an end to a glittering career that saw him become the world’s youngest democratically elected leader in 2017 at the age of 31.

The conservative party, in addition to nominating Nehammer, has proposed new faces for a number of other positions, according to the interior minister.

This includes a new finance minister, following the resignation of Kurz ally Gernot Bluemel on Thursday.

Nehammer, who was born in Vienna in 1972, spent several years in the army before becoming a communications advisor.

In 2017, he became a politician, and in January 2020, he became the interior minister, and he faced the first terrorist attack in Austria, which murdered four people.

The interior ministry was heavily chastised for failing to keep tabs on the Austrian gunman who carried out the killings after being warned of the threat.

The controversy that brought Kurz down began when prosecutors authorized raids on the chancellery and the finance ministry in early October.

They’re looking into claims that Kurz’s inner circle used public funds to pay for polls designed to bolster his image and secure favorable coverage in one of the country’s largest newspapers.

Kurz has denied any misconduct and stated that he intends to be able to show his innocence in court.

Kurz, now 35, wrested control of the OeVP in 2017 and guided it to two election victories with his tough stance on immigration.

The OeVP's first far-right alliance fell apart in 2019 when its junior partner was engulfed.