Austria’s Kurz resigns as chancellor amid allegations of graft.

Sebastian Kurz, Austria’s chancellor, announced his resignation on Saturday, citing pressure to resign after he was embroiled in a corruption investigation.

In a broadcast media statement, he announced his resignation, capping a meteoric ascent in politics and a difficult four years as chancellor, during which his government had previously disintegrated once.

Kurz, who was chosen as the world’s youngest democratically elected leader in 2017, said he wants to “create room to avoid chaos.”

“We need stability,” the 35-year-old conservative stated, adding that for Austria to “slip into months of instability or deadlock” while fighting the pandemic would be “irresponsible.”

Prosecutors raided numerous places associated to Kurz’s People’s Party on Wednesday, putting pressure on him to quit, even from his own junior coalition partner, the Greens (OeVP).

They said that Kurz and nine other people were being investigated for allegedly using government funds in a corrupt scheme to secure favourable media coverage between 2016 and 2018.

Kurz has denied any misconduct and stated again on Saturday that the allegations leveled against him are “nonsense.”

“I’m confident I’ll be able to clarify it,” he remarked quietly.

Kurz stated that he would recommend Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg as the future chancellor, while remaining as the leader of the OeVP and a member of parliament.

Werner Kogler, the vice chancellor and leader of the Greens, said he would meet with Schallenberg on Sunday to discuss how the coalition will continue to rule, and called Kurz’s departure a “appropriate and important step.”

Kurz was “no longer suited for office,” according to Kogler, who requested the OeVP to name a new chancellor on Friday.

Opposition parties, on the other hand, chastised the Greens for continuing to collaborate with the OeVP despite the suspicions of corruption.

Pamela Rendi-Wagner, the head of the Social Democrats (SPOe), warned Kurz would continue to tug the strings “from the shadows.”

Kurz avoids having to face a no-confidence vote in parliament, which he was expected to lose after the Greens swung against him.

His partnership with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) disintegrated in 2019 as his ally was embroiled in the “Ibizagate” corruption investigation.

However, in new elections, Kurz’s OeVP came out on top once more.

According to investigators, the central charge in the latest scandal is that between 2016 and 2018, finance ministry funds were used to fund “partially faked opinion polls that served an entirely party political objective.”

This corresponds to the time when Kurz, who was already a cabinet minister at the time, assumed leadership of the OeVP and. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.