Austria’s Kurz is being investigated for allegations of media corruption.

Prosecutors revealed Wednesday that Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is being investigated over allegations that government funds were used in a fraudulent arrangement to assure favorable publicity in a tabloid newspaper.

As part of the investigation, prosecutors raided multiple sites, including two government departments, according to a statement from prosecutors. This is the latest legal issue for Kurz and his right-wing People’s Party (OeVP).

Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel acknowledged that his ministry had been raided, with Austrian media reporting that the chancellery was also among the targets.

Kurz, nine other people, and three organizations are being investigated by prosecutors in connection with the scandal, according to prosecutors.

Between 2016 and 2018, “resources from the finance ministry were utilized to sponsor partially falsified opinion polls that served an exclusively party political objective,” according to the claims.

This corresponds to the time when Kurz took over the OeVP’s leadership and led it into government as part of a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe).

Prosecutors claim that in exchange for releasing these polls, an unnamed media organization “got compensation.”

The company in question has not been recognized officially, but the Oesterreich tabloid has been extensively identified in Austrian media.

Oesterreich’s owners issued a statement denying that any impropriety occurred during the commissioning or dissemination of its surveys.

Kurz, who was in Slovenia for a gathering of EU leaders, has not responded directly.

Other OeVP leaders, on the other hand, have reacted strongly to the raids, with Gabriela Schwarz, the party’s deputy general secretary, claiming that they were “for show” and that “accusations were built over events that went back as far as five years.”

Andreas Hanger, an OeVP member, went so far as to blame the investigation on “left wing cells” in the prosecutor’s office.

The current claims could put more strain on the OeVP’s partnership with the Greens, who is already reeling from the impact of a previous scandal.

The “Ibiza-gate” scandal in 2019 resulted in Kurz’s previous administration, a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party, collapsing spectacularly (FPOe).

Investigators opened extensive corruption investigations after ex-FPOe chief Heinz-Christian Strache was captured on camera trying to offer public contracts in exchange for campaign aid for the FPOe.

Bluemel and other high-ranking OeVP figures have been targeted by some of these.

Kurz was also investigated for providing misleading statements to a parliamentary committee investigating corruption, though he was cleared. Brief News from Washington Newsday.