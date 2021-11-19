Austria will impose a partial lockdown and require all citizens to take mandatory jabs.

Austria became the first EU country to announce that coronavirus vaccinations would be necessary, and that a partial lockdown would be implemented next week in the face of spiraling infections.

The limitations, which take effect on Monday, are the strongest imposed in Europe in recent weeks as Covid-19 infections spread throughout the continent, fueled by vaccine resistance.

Austrians will only be permitted to leave their homes to work, shop for necessities, and exercise. The limits would run for 20 days at first, with a 10-day assessment, according to Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

Although schools will stay open, parents are encouraged to keep their children at home if at all feasible. It’s also a good idea to work from home.

From February 1 next year, vaccination against Covid-19 will be required throughout the Alpine nation, according to Schallenberg. In Europe, only the Vatican has imposed a vaccination requirement.

“Despite months of persuasion, we have not been able to persuade enough people to be vaccinated,” Schallenberg said during a press conference, describing immunizations as the pandemic’s only “exit ticket.”

Austria attempted to put limits on persons who had not been vaccinated or who had recently recovered from the virus at the start of the week, becoming the first EU country to do so.

Infections, however, continued to climb. On Friday, the EU member with a population of roughly nine million people set a new record of more than 15,800 new cases.

“I was hoping there wouldn’t be a widespread lockdown,” Markus Horvath said as he prepared to close his wooden jewelry kiosk at a Vienna Christmas market on Monday.

Andreas Schneider, a 31-year-old Belgian economist working in Vienna, called the lockdown a “tragedy,” arguing that isolating only the unvaccinated was “logical” because they had a choice.

Other European countries are re-instituting border controls to combat the virus’ spread.

The German state of Bavaria declared on Friday that all of its famed Christmas markets will be closed this year, as well as clubs, pubs, and restaurant night service.

“The situation is really serious and challenging,” state leader Markus Soeder said during a press conference.

Merkel and the presidents of Germany’s 16 states decided on Thursday to ban unvaccinated people from restaurants, athletic activities, and cultural events.

Hungary, which borders Austria, has made wearing a mask indoors mandatory once more as of Saturday.

The Netherlands closed pubs, restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets at 8:00 p.m. for three weeks last Saturday, with non-essential shops obliged to close at 6:00 p.m.

The Dutch have a small population. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.