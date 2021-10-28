Australia’s Defense Chief is chastised in a Chinese editorial for supporting the US on Taiwan.

The Chinese Communist Party’s newspaper, the Global Times, slammed Australia’s Defense Minister this week after he provided the clearest hint yet that Canberra would support the US in a Taiwan dispute.

Peter Dutton said China has been “quite explicit about their goal with reference to Taiwan” in a Sky News Australia interview that aired on Sunday. The United States had been as unambiguous, according to the defense chief, implying that the ball was now in Beijing’s court.

“No one wants to see confrontation, but it’s a question for the Chinese, as we’ve seen in Hong Kong, if they make a decision to do something in Taiwan,” Dutton added.

He went on to say, referring to the 1951 ANZUS security treaty between Australia, New Zealand, and the US: “What would the Americans do if this is the case? We certainly have a 70-year relationship with the United States, so we must be realistic about that.” The Global Times newspaper termed Dutton’s words “jaw-dropping” in an editorial published on Monday. “Although he didn’t say it clearly, Dutton was basically indicating Australia will join the United States in flaring up the Taiwan dispute,” the tabloid wrote. Although neither the United States nor Australia have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, a democratic island republic with a population of 23.5 million people that China claims as a province, successive American administrations have warned against using non-peaceful tactics to resolve conflicts.

Beijing has stated that it reserves the right to use force if necessary.

According to the Global Times, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government is now making “serious war preparations,” noting the AUKUS security alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom, which was unveiled in September. The editorial further mocked Canberra by citing research that said Australia’s military would be incapable of winning a conflict with China “and its economy would be unable to survive such a war.” “But a genuine best friend won’t urge Australia to challenge the latter’s biggest trading partner and top export destination, nor will a true best friend strive to weaponize Australia, urging it to become cannon fodder in a military battle with China,” the state-owned tabloid mocked. In a Sky News Australia interview, he was asked about earlier jibes. This is a condensed version of the information.