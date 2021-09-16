Australians are outraged as Joe Biden refers to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as “That Fella Down Under.”

In Australia, President Joe Biden thrilled some and perplexed others when he pretended to forget Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s name, referring to him as “that bloke from Down Under.”

During a video media conference announcing a trilateral security agreement between the US, the UK, and Australia, he reverted to the catch-all word for the Antipodes.

When Biden stated, “I want to thank…uh…that fella down under,” before adding, “thank you very much pal,” it was even more awkward than AUKUS, the name of the contract they negotiated. Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister.” He ultimately called Morrison by his first name.

In Australia, many speculated on social media if it was a memory loss, another error, or simply an attempt at informality and banter. When speaking in public, Biden frequently uses the term “buddy.”

In any event, it appears that the US president has accidentally established a new moniker, with the hashtag #ThatFellaDownUnder trending on Twitter.

Joe Biden forgets Scott Morrison's name the way our Prime Minister forgets the names of all the places in the world that aren't Sydney.

“Surely ‘That fella Down Under’ is the equivalent of running into someone in the pub whose name you can’t remember and can only come up with ‘Maate,’” tweeted Queensland writer and speaker Kirsten Ferguson.

Australia’s broadcaster ABC’s Matt Bevan stated that their leaders’ names are often difficult to remember on the international stage.

| NEW: Joe Biden seemed to have forgotten Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s name.

“This is damaging for our national psyche,” Bevan said in a satirical follow-up tweet. Our collective cringe has increased by threefold.”

“Joe Biden forgets Scott Morrison’s name as our Prime Minister forgets everywhere that isn’t Sydney,” Melbourne-based comic book author Tom Taylor tweeted.

"Biden just laid," comedian Kirsty Webeck tweeted.