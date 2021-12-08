Australia will not send officials to the Beijing Olympics, according to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that Australia will not send officials to the 2019 Winter Olympics in Beijing, joining a US diplomatic boycott of the event.

According to Morrison, Canberra’s decision stems from “disagreement” with China over a variety of topics, including Australia’s foreign interference rules and a recent decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

“Australia will not back down from the firm position we’ve taken in defending our interests, and it’s no surprise that we won’t be sending Australian officials to those Games,” he added.

The decision, which did not preclude athletes from going, comes just one day after the US announced a diplomatic boycott.

The United States made the decision in response to what it called China’s genocide of the Uyghur minority and other human rights violations.

Morrison also attributed Australia’s decision to human rights violations in the Xinjiang area and Beijing’s refusal to engage with Australian officials for negotiations.

“We haven’t put any obstacles in the way of that happening,” he continued, “but the Chinese government has continually refused to accept those offers for us to meet about these concerns.”

In a bitter political conflict that has frozen ministerial contacts and driven relations into the most serious crisis since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, China has imposed a slew of punitive restrictions on Australian goods during the last two years.

China is enraged by Australia’s willingness to pass legislation prohibiting foreign influence activities, block Huawei from 5G contracts, and demand an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese sanctions have been imposed on Australian barley, coal, copper ore, cotton, hay, logs, rock lobsters, sugar, wine, cattle, citrus fruit, grains, table grapes, dairy goods, and infant formula.

Beijing was enraged by Australia’s decision to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new military treaty with the United Kingdom and the United States, which was generally perceived as an attempt to undermine Chinese influence in the Pacific region.