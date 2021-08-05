Australia will make amends for the ‘Stolen Generation.’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia said on Thursday that many Indigenous Australians who were forcefully removed from their homes as children will receive one-time payments.

The federal government’s restitution scheme is part of a $1 billion (US$740 million) initiative to alleviate Indigenous Australians’ severe disadvantages.

Official assimilation practices continued throughout the 1970s, removing thousands of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their homes and placing them in foster care with white families.

Morrison said of the “Stolen Generation” of Indigenous Australians, “What happened is a shameful chapter in our national story.”

The prime minister announced that 378.6 million dollars would be set aside to compensate victims of the policy, including one-time compensation.

It covers Indigenous Australians residing in the Northern Territory, the Australian Capital Territory (which includes Canberra), and Jervis Bay, all of which were once Commonwealth territory. Redress plans have been established in other Australian states.