Australia was snubbed in order to be “patient” in repairing France’s ties.

After the controversial cancellation of a submarine agreement, Australia’s PM said he is getting the cold shoulder from French President Emmanuel Macron, but vowed to be “patient” in mending strained ties.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said late Wednesday in Washington that he had attempted to contact French President Emmanuel Macron but that the call had “not yet” taken place.

“However, we’ll be patient. Morrison remarked, “We understand their disappointment.”

It’s been a week since Australia abruptly terminated a long-standing Aus$90 billion (USD$66 billion) deal to purchase a dozen French submarines.

After months of secret talks, Australia disclosed plans to buy at least eight nuclear-powered ships from the United States or the United Kingdom, causing outrage in Paris.

In retaliation, France canceled a cocktail reception to commemorate US-French relations, summoned its embassies to Washington and Canberra, and accused both countries of backstabbing and lying.

While US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to reconcile their disagreements in a 30-minute phone discussion labeled as “friendly” by the White House on Wednesday, there has been no such effort with Morrison.

The French ambassador to Washington will return next week, but no date has been set for the return of the French envoy to Canberra.

“Australia has chosen not to go ahead with a major defense contract. And, unsurprisingly, we are aware of France’s disappointment,” Morrison said.

“I believe such concerns will take longer to resolve than the ones currently being worked out between the US and France.”