Australia sets the terms for China’s accession to the Pacific Alliance.

If China wants to join a trans-Pacific trade treaty, it must remove a block on interactions with senior Australian politicians, according to Canberra’s trade minister, imposing de facto preconditions for membership.

China’s bid to join an 11-nation commercial bloc has been related to efforts to restore bilateral relations, which are at their lowest point in decades, according to Dan Tehan.

Last week, China formally sought to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and is campaigning for consensus support from nations such as Australia.

This follows a verbal spat between the two countries, as well as a series of sanctions against Australian commodities and a months-long suspension of senior official contacts.

“When I became trade minister in January, I wrote to my Chinese counterpart outlining how we might work together more closely. In a Monday speech, Tehan remarked, “I’m still waiting for a response.”

“One of the most significant aspects of negotiating any country’s accession to the CPTPP is the ability to sit down at the ministerial level, look your economic partner in the eyes, and discuss that accession process.”

Tehan also stated that China will have to settle WTO issues coming from a spate of politically motivated restrictions against Australian imports.

“All parties will want to know that any new member will meet, implement, and adhere to the agreement’s high requirements, as well as their WTO commitments and other trade agreements,” he explained.

“It is in everyone’s best advantage if everyone follows the rules.”

After initial negotiations failed to resolve the dispute, Australia requested the World Trade Organization (WTO) to decide against China’s placement of punishing duties on Australian wine exports.

According to industry data, Australian wine sales to China fell from almost Aus$1 billion ($840 million) to a trickle when Beijing imposed taxes.

Australia is also taking the WTO to challenge Chinese tariffs on barley and has protested to levies on a number of other imports, which Canberra refers to as “economic coercion.”

The restrictions are largely viewed in Australia as retaliation for openly calling for a probe into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, refusing Chinese investment in critical regions, and publicly opposing Beijing’s efforts to impose influence in Australia.

However, the Chinese embassy in Australia urged Canberra to join the CPTPP this month, telling an Australian parliamentary committee that China’s inclusion “would benefit all CPTPP members and the rest of the globe.”

