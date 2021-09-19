Australia rejects French accusations that it lied about the submarine deal.

Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, dismissed France’s charges that Canberra misled about plans to cancel a contract to buy French submarines, saying he had raised reservations about the deal “several months ago.”

President Emmanuel Macron summoned France’s ambassadors to Canberra and Washington in an extraordinary action in response to Australia’s decision to cancel a deal for French submarines in favor of American nuclear-powered boats.

As France leveled allegations of betrayal, Canberra has stayed firm, with Morrison saying that he and his ministers have already voiced their concerns about the French vessels.

He told reporters in Sydney, “I think they would have had every reason to know that we had deep and grave concerns that the capability being delivered by the Attack Class submarine would not meet our strategic interests, and we made it very clear that we would be making a decision based on our strategic national interest.”

Following French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian’s use of distinctly undiplomatic language toward Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, which is also a part of the new three-way security pact unveiled Wednesday, Morrison made his remarks.

Le Drian told France 2 television that there had been lying, duplicity, a huge breach of trust, and disrespect. “This isn’t going to work.”

He described the departure of ambassadors as a “highly symbolic” step meant to “express how dissatisfied we are and that there is a major problem between us” for the first time in the history of relations with the countries.

When the contract to supply conventional submarines to Australia was signed in 2016, it was worth Aus$50 billion ($36.5 billion, 31 billion euros).

“I don’t regret the choice to put Australia’s national interest first,” Morrison said, acknowledging France’s disappointment. It’ll never happen.”

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said that Canberra had been “upfront, transparent, and honest” with Paris about its worries about the pact as Australia went on the offensive over the decision on Sunday.

Simon Birmingham, Australia’s finance minister, said his country had contacted the French government “at the earliest practicable time, before it became public.”

He went on to say, “We don’t underestimate the importance of… ensuring that we re-establish those solid ties with the French government and equivalents long into the future.” “Because their continued presence in this region is critical.”

In answer to a question about why France had not recalled its ambassador to the United Kingdom, which was also part of the security accord, Le Drian delivered a harsh retort. Brief News from Washington Newsday.