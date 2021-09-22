Australia is hit by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake, the country’s largest in 24 years.

The southeastern coast of Australia has been struck by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake. The quake was initially recorded as having a magnitude of 6.0, but it was later reduced. In the last 24 years, the country hasn’t seen an earthquake with a magnitude greater than 5.8.

The earthquake struck the city of Mansfield at 9:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning. The tremor lasted about 30 seconds. Its tremors were reported in Melbourne, Australia’s seaside capital and the state capital of Victoria.

The earthquakes were reported as far away as Sydney, Adelaide, and Tasmania, Australia’s southernmost state.

About 15 minutes after the initial quake, a 4.0 aftershock struck.

According to Seven News Australia, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated he has heard no reports of major injuries. Morrison promised that the government would contribute funding to any areas affected by the quake.

According to the Victoria State Emergency Service, there is no fear of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake. However, Victoria’s Deputy Premier, James Merlino, cautioned that aftershocks might continue to plague the region for the “next few weeks or months.”

According to videos posted on Twitter, the quake threw debris off of buildings and destroyed power lines. The residents of certain office and residential buildings were evacuated. The NZ Herald stated that emergency teams sectioned off city blocks where gas pipes may have ruptured.

According to Seven News Australia, about 35,000 houses in Melbourne’s northern suburbs lost electricity. The majority of the area’s power has subsequently been restored.

There was no substantial structural damage in the region, according to New South Wales Fire and Rescue. Despite this, numerous structures in Melbourne were reported damaged, including a storefront for Betty’s Burgers, a prominent burger bar that fell on Chapel Street in Windsor, according to The West Australian.

Mansfield Mayor Mark Holcombe told ABC Breakfast, an Australian news program, that “it came straight out of leftfield.” “We don’t have earthquakes that I’m aware of, and none of the residents I spoke with this morning had any previous experience with earthquakes here, so it’s a complete surprise. It was simply a massive crumble.”

“I’ve been in earthquakes overseas before, and this one appeared to last longer than any other,” he continued. “Another thing that startled me was the amount of noise. It sounded like a real rumble. This is a condensed version of the information.