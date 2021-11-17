Australia is attempting to keep sensitive technology out of China.

On Wednesday, Australia will reveal plans to protect dozens of key technology from foreign tampering, boosting up efforts to combat “national security vulnerabilities” posed by China and others.

At an online event in Sydney, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will reveal a “Critical Technologies List,” a move toward limiting what the government, industry, and universities can and cannot share with overseas peers.

Quantum technologies, which are based on the physics of sub-atomic particles, as well as artificial intelligence, drones, and vaccinations, will be among the 63 important technologies on the list.

According to a speech viewed by AFP, the measures aim to “balance the economic opportunities of key technologies with their national security threats.” Morrison will speak at a symposium organized by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Under the cover of academic cooperation, Australia has become more concerned about the transfer of critical technology to foreign military countries, particularly China.

Canberra has also taken steps to limit Chinese state-owned enterprises’ ability to operate key infrastructure in Australia.

A decision to effectively exclude Huawei from running Australia’s 5G network sparked a massive diplomatic rift between the two nations, resulting in the suspension of high-level diplomatic relations and the imposition of a slew of restrictions that some have dubbed a “shadow trade war.”

Australia is currently holding a spectrum auction for 5G licenses.

Morrison will also outline nine vital technologies that will be the focus of investment on Wednesday, hoping that the expertise will assist “uphold our liberal democratic values” in a period of “strategic rivalry,” as he calls it.

He will say, “The basic fact is that nations on the cutting edge of technology have greater economic, political, and military strength.”

“And, as a result, a greater ability to determine the norms and values that will shape technical growth in the next years.”