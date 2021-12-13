Australia has warned that bidding for nuclear submarines poses “enormous” risks.

According to a study released Monday, Australia’s bid to construct a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines will cost more than US$80 billion and take decades, making it the “most difficult” project the country has ever undertaken.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a powerful Canberra think tank, claimed that owning high-tech submarines constructed with US or British know-how would provide Australia a significant advantage in repelling aggression from China or elsewhere.

However, it will be a fiendishly difficult operation that would necessitate a significant increase in Australia’s military and industrial capabilities.

It’s true “Probably the biggest and most difficult project Australia has ever undertaken. There will be significant hurdles, costs, and risks “The think tank issued a warning.

“It will most likely be at least two decades and tens of billions of dollars before Australia has a useful nuclear-powered military capability.”

The initiative, which was unveiled last month, will make Australia the only non-nuclear weapons country to operate nuclear-powered submarines capable of transporting long-range missiles and cutting-edge underwater drones across great distances.

Instead of nuclear weapons, Canberra intends to arm them with conventional weapons. It has yet to decide whether to purchase US or British technology, as well as the subs’ class, size, and capabilities, as well as where they would be built and how radioactive material will be managed.

The first submarines are unlikely to be operational before 2040, even under the most optimistic plan, according to the report’s authors, who include former Australian defence department officials and a nuclear physics expert.

The price tag will be staggering, with an eight-boat program costing Aus$116 billion (US$83 billion) “at an absolute minimum,” or over a tenth of the country’s yearly GDP.

The navy will have to increase the number of submariners it recruits, repair docks, and build sophisticated nuclear safeguards, among other things.

On a diplomatic level, Australia will have to reassure its neighbors and the International Atomic Energy Agency that the submarines pose no threat of nuclear proliferation.

“Regardless of the Australian government’s stated objectives,” the report stated, “once Australia has (weapons-grade enriched uranium), the breakout time to develop and assemble nuclear weapons would be less than a year if a basic nuclear-weapon design is followed.”

The submarine plan has already caused Canberra diplomatic issues, with Indonesia expressing worry and the decision to cancel a contract to acquire French non-nuclear submarines infuriating Paris.