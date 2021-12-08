Australia has joined the United States’ diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that Australia will not send officials to the 2019 Winter Olympics in Beijing, joining a US diplomatic boycott of the event.

Canberra’s decision is the result of “disagreement” with China on a number of matters, including Australia’s foreign interference rules and a recent decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, according to Morrison.

He also mentioned human rights violations in Xinjiang and Beijing’s continued suspension of ministerial dialogue with Canberra.

“Australia will not back down from the firm position we’ve taken in defending our interests, and it’s no surprise that we won’t be sending Australian officials to those Games,” he added.

The decision, which stopped short of barring athletes from competing in the 2022 Olympics, came just one day after the US imposed a diplomatic boycott of the country.

The United States made the decision in response to what it called China’s genocide of the Uyghur minority and other human rights violations.

In recent years, Australia’s relations with China have deteriorated dramatically, with Beijing imposing a slew of punitive restrictions on Australian commodities as part of a bitter political conflict that has thrown relations into the worst crisis since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

China is enraged by Australia’s willingness to pass legislation prohibiting foreign influence activities, block Huawei from 5G contracts, and demand an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia’s greatest trading partner has imposed penalties on a slew of products, including barley, coal, cotton, lumber, rock lobsters, wine, meat, grain, and dairy products.

Australia’s recent decision to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new military treaty with the United Kingdom and the United States, widely viewed as an attempt to offset Chinese hegemony in the Pacific, enraged Beijing even more.

At least two Australians are being incarcerated in China, with journalist Cheng Lei being kept for more than a year and professor Yang Jun facing espionage charges.

Morrison claimed that Canberra authorities had been “always open” to negotiations with Beijing, but that those efforts had been unsuccessful.

“We haven’t put any obstacles in the way of that happening,” he continued, “but the Chinese government has continually refused to accept those offers for us to meet about these concerns.”

"Australia is a terrific sporting nation, and I keep these other political problems separate from the issues of sport. There are disagreements between the two governments. I'd like to see those issues rectified as well." The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) stated that it respected the decision of the government.