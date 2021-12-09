Australia has discovered a ‘Omicron-Like’ variant that is immune to COVID-19 tests.

According to health officials in Queensland, a new “Omicron-like” variant has been discovered that shares around half of the original’s gene mutations but can elude standard COVID-19 screening.

According to Bloomberg, Queensland Acting Health Chief Officer Peter Aitken said, “We now have omicron and omicron-like.” “We don’t know enough about it to be able to define it as omicron,” Aitken added, “but we don’t know enough about it to know what that means in terms of clinical severity, vaccine effectiveness.” Aitken went on to say that the new version was discovered in a South African traveler who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The new Omicron variety has roughly 14 of the original’s genome alterations, but it does not have the s-gene dropout trait. The function makes PCR testing easier to track the infection.

Scientific investigations on the entire impact of the Omicron variety may be hampered as a result of the current discovery, according to some. The pathogenicity of the strain and the efficacy of Omicron vaccines are still being studied. Concerns have also been raised regarding novel COVID-19 variants evolving to infect cells more quickly or avoid antibodies.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron, which was originally discovered in South Africa on November 24, has now spread to 57 nations around the world.

According to the organization, hospitalizations are expected to rise as a result of the mutation, and “there will be a temporal lag between an increase in the incidence of cases and an increase in the incidence of deaths.” After alpha, beta, gamma, and delta variations were recognized as worrying lineages, the WHO added Omicron as the fifth “variant of concern.”

Australia stated last month that it will postpone efforts to reopen its borders to international travelers for at least two weeks.

According to Reuters, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government’s national security council was advised by the country’s chief health officer to postpone reopening after the first instances of Omicron were discovered. Morrison claimed in an emailed statement to the publication at the time that the decision was made to ensure Australia had enough information about the problematic variety.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Australia had 220,555 confirmed COVID-19 infections as of Tuesday. The coronavirus has been connected to 2,065 deaths in the country.