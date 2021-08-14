Australia Cracks Down On The Pandemic’s “Most Worrying Day”

As officials tried to contain a Delta outbreak, Australia’s largest city imposed stronger Covid restrictions on Saturday, including higher fines and tighter police, saying they were seeing the “most worrying day of the pandemic” so far.

Australia has been battling to suppress a resurgence of coronavirus cases after months of pursuing a “Covid zero” approach, with more than 10 million people under lockdown in its two major cities and the capital Canberra.

Residents of Sydney, who have been ordered to stay at home for the eighth week, will now face stiffer penalties if they break the regulations or lie to contact tracers, as present limitations have failed to stop the spread.

As the epidemic in New South Wales’ most populated state reached a new daily high of 466 community cases, police would increase patrols and roadblocks, and hundreds more defence force troops will assist in enforcing stay-at-home orders.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, “Today is the most frightening day of the epidemic that we’ve seen.”

Berejiklian described the fight against the epidemic as a war against the “diabolical” Delta strain, saying the outbreak posed a serious threat to Australia.

“We used to think Australia was different from the rest of the world, but we aren’t.”

After cops observed people exploiting loopholes to get around limits, police commissioner Mick Fuller said he sought further powers.

Residents are still allowed to leave their homes for reasons such as exercise, shopping, health care, and critical jobs, but police would step up enforcement operations, he said.

To prevent the infection from spreading further, the rules for leaving Sydney were also tightened.

The country’s capital, which is bordered by New South Wales, was placed on lockdown earlier this week, while Melbourne, the country’s second-largest city, is dealing with its own outbreak.

With only a quarter of eligible Australians completely vaccinated, the return has heightened criticism of the country’s slow vaccination distribution.