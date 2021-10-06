Australia and Papua New Guinea have agreed to end offshore processing of asylum seekers.

The two countries confirmed Wednesday that a long-standing agreement that saw Australia imprison asylum seekers in an offshore camp in Papua New Guinea will be cancelled.

Migrants attempting to enter Australia by boat have been held in detention centers on Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island and the Pacific nation of Nauru for years as a result of Australia’s strict immigration laws.

Australia and PNG confirmed on Wednesday that their so-called “regional resettlement arrangement” would come to an end on December 31.

However, although Nauru promised to continue to receive Australia’s asylum seekers last month, it does not mean that Canberra’s much-criticised approach to migrants arriving by sea will come to a stop.

The detainees on Manus Island were secretly removed in late 2019, but the Refugee Action Coalition estimates that roughly 100 people remain in Port Moresby.

Australia and PNG said in a joint statement that finalizing their agreement will fulfill “a long-held common goal.”

According to the statement, “from 1 January 2022, the PNG government will assume full control of regional processing services in PNG, as well as complete accountability for those who remain.”

“For individuals who desire to remain in PNG, PNG will provide a permanent migration pathway, including citizenship, long-term support, settlement packages, and family reunification.”

Those who wish to leave PNG would be relocated to Nauru or a third country, according to the statement.

Refugee advocates, human rights organizations, and the United Nations have all criticised Australia’s policy of turning away women, children, and men fleeing war zones and keeping them in Pacific camps.

Hundreds more are thought to have been relocated in the United States as part of an agreement struck between Australia and then-US President Barack Obama.