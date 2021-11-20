Austin said the US is committed to a “strong” security commitment in the Middle East.

The US cautioned on Saturday that it may employ “overwhelming force” in the Middle East in response to queries about its willingness to use military force in the region.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain’s capital that if diplomacy fails to stop Iran’s nuclear program, all options are open, but he was obliged to refute assertions that the US has become wary of using force.

The Pentagon chief was questioned about why the US did not respond to a drone and artillery attack on a US-led coalition facility in Syria against the Islamic State group last month.

“The United States of America retains its right to self-defense. And, no matter what, we will defend ourselves and our interests at the time and place of our choosing,” he responded.

“Let no country, no anybody, be in any doubt about that.” Austin stated, “We are dedicated to defending ourselves and our interests, which includes our partners.”

“We’re also dedicated to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.”

On November 29, Iran and international powers will hold talks aimed at resurrecting a deal that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Tehran has maintained its denial that it is pursuing nuclear weapons.

Austin stated that while Washington’s main purpose in the Middle East is to bolster its “unmatched” allies, military action remains an option with tens of thousands of troops stationed there.

The US is planning to withdraw its combat forces from Iraq by the end of the year, after finishing its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan in August.

Two days after security forces battled with supporters of Iran-backed parties that lost popularity in recent elections, Iraq’s prime minister avoided an assassination attempt.

Iran announced on Saturday that it had intercepted a foreign vessel smuggling diesel in the oil-rich Gulf.

Iran and Israel have been engaged in a “shadow war” in the Gulf since February, in which vessels linked to each country have been attacked.

Iran is accused by the US and Israel of destabilizing the region with drones and missiles.

Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, a top Saudi official, spoke briefly at the meeting, calling for “demonstrative action” in the area, including “complete implementation” of the arms embargo on Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who are battling a Saudi-led coalition.

“America’s commitment to security in the Middle East is strong and solid,” Austin added.

Finally, there’s our mission. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.