Athletes from China complain about lax anti-virus measures at the Olympic hotel.

The first Chinese athletes to travel in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics have complained that their hotel’s lack of preventative measures will enhance their chances of contracting Covid-19.

The pandemic has cast a pall over the Games, with organizers banning all fans from venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, dealing the event a major setback.

Domestic fans are allowed in a few peripheral regions — abroad spectators were prohibited months ago – and organizers have vowed that the event will be safe.

China’s sailing team, meanwhile, complained about insufficient safeguards at their accommodation after arriving in Enoshima, a small island where the sailing activities will take place.

“The Chinese team lives on one floor, but mixing with tourists at the hotel is a hidden danger,” Zhang Xiaodong, the head of the Chinese Sailing Association, told the state-run Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

“On this, we are engaging with the Organizing Committee.”

Only authorized personnel are allowed to access the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

The sailing and windsurfing competitions, on the other hand, will be place outside of the Village, with athletes lodging at an Olympic hotel near the venue.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has issued a playbook with safety tips for athletes, but it disclaims any liability if they contract the virus.

Concerns about the Coronavirus prompted efforts in Japan to postpone or even cancel the Olympics.

Athletes will be assessed every day once they arrive in Tokyo, according to the organizers.

Although vaccination is not required, the IOC estimates that up to 80% of competitors will have taken their doses before the Games begin on July 23.