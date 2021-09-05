At the Venice Film Festival, Banderas and Cruz poke fun at the film industry’s excesses.

In their new film “Official Competition,” Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas rip down their own business with abandon, leaving reviewers in stitches at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Mariano Cohn and Gaston Dupra, the Argentine partnership behind the film, don’t miss any opportunities to mock entertainment idiosyncrasies and excesses.

The spoof is the ultimate insider’s guide to the worst of movie-making, from actors with fragile egos and petty rivalries to directors who employ odd ways to prod their players, such as having them rehearse beneath a five-tonne boulder to build dramatic tension.

Cruz told journalists in Venice, “It was incredibly liberated, really fun.”

She portrays an eccentric, bohemian director who tries to impose her vision on her two starring males, whose colossal egos collide right away.

Oscar Martinez plays a recognized theatre actor who believes he is too serious for trashy blockbusters, while Banderas expertly lampoons himself as a top Latin film star who has made it big in Hollywood.

“Art is the theme,” Banderas explained. “To be able to mock the excesses that are employed to arrive to art in some way.”

“We had so much fun occasionally we had to pause the sequence,” Martinez admitted, admitting that the group struggled to keep a straight face while filming.

In rehearsals, Cruz’s character, who has a profusion of frizzy red hair, puts her actors through hell.

She practically encases the two widely dissimilar performers in plastic wrap to increase their interdependence and bond in one scene, when their mutual hate reaches its apex.

The two performers hurl progressively over-the-top expletives at each other in another practice to channel their wrath.

“I guess at some point we had to write them down because there were so many terrible words, insults, and cursing,” Banderas told reporters.

“I think some of them were fantastic; there were things I heard on the streets of Malaga and began throwing out – there was some improvisation.”

Cruz was keen to point out that the cast and directors of “Official Competition” were not trying to upset the industry.

“It’s a credit to what we do. It’s not a parody, and it’s not disrespectful to the actor,” Cruz explained.

Meanwhile, Banderas sought to clarify one point about the egotistical character he portrays.

“It’s possible that some writers will allude to it. But he isn’t me in the movie.”