At the Venice Film Festival, a French abortion film wins on Women’s Night.

In the 1960s, a topical film about illegal abortions was released. On Saturday, France won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, concluding a successful night for women like Penelope Cruz and Jane Campion.

The release of Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” coincides with a resurgence of the abortion controversy in Texas, following new limitations and decriminalization in Mexico.

“I made this film with rage, want, my belly, my guts, my heart, and my head,” Diwan said as she accepted the award for her finely depicted, yet gut-punching drama.

Female filmmakers had a banner year, with famous New Zealand auteur Jane Campion winning best director for her emotionally complex Western “The Power of the Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Maggie Gyllenhaal won best screenplay for her directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” an uncompromising look at the challenges of juggling profession and parenthood, starring British Oscar winner Olivia Colman.

Regarding the MeToo movement and its impact on movies, Campion stated, “There is a change in the air.”

“It’s like the fall of the Berlin Wall for women. It was as if Apartheid had come to an end. There’s a new sense of what women are thinking, saying, and doing.”

The lavish festival on Venice’s beachside Lido surged back to life this year with a multitude of stars and a high-calibre selection of films after the pandemic sapped the glitter out of the 2020 edition.

The second-place Silver Lion went to acclaimed Italian director Paolo Sorrentino for his deeply personal film “The Hand of God,” about his childhood in the gritty southern city of Naples, which also awarded young star Filippo Scotti the rookie prize.

Gender issues, on the other hand, seemed to take precedence.

“The Last Duel,” a medieval jousting drama starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck that went heavily on its message of historical injustice towards women, concluded the festival out of competition.

In an interview with AFP, Affleck said, “I think any rational decent, sensitive, conscionable person would have to be a feminist.”

Meanwhile, Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” turned the misogyny of 1960s London into a slasher horror film.

Kristen Stewart, who received Oscar buzz for her performance as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” appears to be set to make headlines in the coming months.

The best actress prize went to Spanish megastar Penelope Cruz for her newest collaboration with legendary auteur Pedro Almodovar.

The flamboyant filmmaker takes a startling political turn in "Parallel Mothers," which explores the agony of the Spanish civil war in the 1930s.