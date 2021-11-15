At the US Tribal Summit, Biden is considering a ban on desert drilling.

President Joe Biden announced Monday at a gathering of Native American tribal leaders that he plans to extend oil and gas drilling restrictions in a region of New Mexico desert that is deemed sacred.

One of Biden’s top concerns, he stated, was “taking action to safeguard the Greater Chaco Landscape… from future oil and gas leasing.”

The toughening of restrictions in New Mexico is Biden’s latest effort to safeguard wild and historic places from energy companies, in contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump’s staunchly pro-drilling stance.

The Biden administration said ahead of the conference that it was proposing a 20-year ban on new drilling.