At the US Open, teenagers shock defending champion Naomi Osaka and No. 3 Tsitsipas.

On Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan and Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas were both knocked out of the US Open by 18-year-olds in dramatic upsets.

After Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz beat French Open runner-up Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 0-6, 7-6 (7/5), Osaka was stunned by Canadian left-hander Leylah Fernandez 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

“Honestly, the Alcaraz match motivated and energized me to do the same,” Fernandez added. “I witnessed his match and the way he won, and I said to myself, ‘I’m going to do that next.’”

Since 17-year-old American Michael Chang in 1989, Alcaraz is the youngest man in the fourth round of the US Open, and the youngest man in any Slam since Ukraine’s Andrei Medvedev in the 1992 French Open.

“Incredible. For me, it’s an incredible feeling,” Alcaraz remarked. “This triumph means a great deal to me. It’s the most important match of my career, the most important victory.

“Beating Stefanos Tsitsipas is a dream come true for me, and winning here is even better.”

In a bid for her third US Open victory in four years and the first back-to-back titles since Serena Williams in 2014, Osaka, who had won her previous 16 Grand Slam matches, was defeated.

She also had a big meltdown on the court in the closing stages of the second set after failing to hold serve for the win.

“I knew I could win from the beginning, right before the match,” Fernandez said. “I’d want to express my gratitude to the New York fans. They aided in my victory.”

On her sixth ace, Osaka, who hadn’t played since Monday due to a second-round walkover, won the first set in 37 minutes.

However, Osaka was broken in the 12th game of the second set, forcing her into a tie-breaker due to an inaccurate forehand.

As she was defeated in the tie-break to force a third set, Osaka launched a series of repeated racquet smashes.

Fernandez added, “I wanted to stay on the court a little longer.” “One hour was insufficient for me.”

Fernandez, the 19-year-old daughter of an Ecuadorian father and a Filipino-Canadian mother, broke Osaka with a forehand winner to start the third set.

Fernandez, the 19-year-old daughter of an Ecuadorian father and a Filipino-Canadian mother, broke Osaka with a forehand winner to start the third set.

In the third set, Osaka saved two break points to hold, and from there, both players held to the finish, which came after two hours and four minutes, advancing Fernandez to the fourth round against German 16th seed Angelique Kerber.