At the US Open, Osaka advances while Tsitsipas eludes Murray.

On Monday at the US Open, defending champion Naomi Osaka extended her Grand Slam winning streak to 16 matches, while Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled through Andy Murray in five sets.

Osaka, who is aiming for her third US Open title in four years, beat 87th-ranked Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1 in front of a sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium to earn a second-round game against Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic.

“It feels a little strange to be back in front of everyone,” Osaka added. “I’m completely at ease here. I’m simply thrilled I came out on top.”

On her path to her fourth Grand Slam triumph, Osaka defeated Bouzkova in their only previous match in the first round of this year’s Australian Open.

The 23-year-old Japanese sensation might become the first woman to win the US Open three times in a row since Serena Williams, who is missing this year due to a strained hamstring, did so in 2014.

Osaka’s previous major victories include the US and Australian Opens, as well as a first-round win at this year’s French Open before quitting due to mental health concerns.

In the same place where she won last year’s title when fans were forbidden due to Covid-19, Osaka, who lighted the cauldron at the Tokyo Olympics, awarded an Olympic pin to a small girl.

She expressed her loneliness by saying, “It seemed rather lonely for me.” “As a result, I’m delighted to see both small children and adults in the crowd. The energy level here is unrivaled.”

Osaka saved a break point with a service winner in the ninth game, and then broke Bouzkova in the tenth game when the Czech missed a backhand.

Osaka broke for a 2-0 lead in the second set, then saved three break points with wins and held in an eight-minute third game to win in 93 minutes.

After four hours and 49 minutes, Tsitsipas defeated Britain’s Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that felt more like a second-week clash than a fortnight’s opener.

Tsitsipas stated, “Having an exciting environment out here is something we’ve been waiting for.”

Murray, the two-time Olympic champion, lost for the first time in 15 first-round US Open meetings.

“It wasn’t easy,” Tsitsipas said. “I had to make a lot of sacrifices on the court to come back.”

Tsitsipas, the runner-up at the French Open this year, had a long pause before the final set, which frustrated Murray, who had already given up a break in the first game.