At the United Nations, world powers agree on an inclusive Afghan government.

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council reached an agreement on Afghanistan on Wednesday, with officials indicating that after the Taliban’s military takeover, all powers will press the Taliban to be more inclusive.

Last month’s Taliban victory was portrayed by China and Russia as a loss for the US, and they moved to engage with the rebels, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes worldwide outcasts.

After the meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that the Security Council powers all want “a calm and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian relief can be given without obstacles and without prejudice.”

They want “an Afghanistan where women and girls’ rights are protected, an Afghanistan where terrorism is not tolerated, and an Afghanistan with an inclusive government that represents all sections of the population,” he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in person with the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, France, and Russia, while their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi joined them electronically for the hour-long meeting.

According to a US official, the meeting convened by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was “productive” and had “a lot of convergence,” including hopes that the Taliban would respect women’s and girls’ rights.

“I don’t think anyone, including the Chinese, is happy with the composition of this interim government,” the official said.

Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the United Nations, told AFP before the meeting that the five powers all favored an inclusive government.

He stated, “Unity is everywhere.”

China has repeatedly chastised the US for putting billions of dollars in Afghan assets under lock and key.

Beijing, on the other hand, does not want the neighboring country to become a safe haven for foreign extremists.

Afghanistan was also the subject of virtual negotiations between the Group of 20 major economies, which included several other countries, notably Qatar, which serves as the Taliban’s diplomatic base.

In a speech to the G20, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed further alarm over the Islamists’ caretaker government, which has no non-Taliban members and no women, but has ministers on the UN’s terrorism blacklist.

“The Taliban made a tactical error by announcing a non-inclusive administration, because it would make it more difficult for us to negotiate with them,” Maas added.

“It’s critical that kids hear this message from all of us. Also, when it comes to the core political parameters and criteria for any future engagement with them, we should speak with one voice.”

The Taliban have done so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.