At the United Nations, the West is frustrated by Iran’s slow progress.

The United States and the European Union expressed its displeasure with Iran’s poor progress at the United Nations this week, claiming that its new leadership had given no indication that it was willing to resurrect a nuclear deal.

After days of meetings with friends at the UN General Assembly, a senior US official told reporters Thursday, “The window of opportunity is open and won’t stay open forever.”

In a video address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Iran’s new ultraconservative president, Ebrahim Raisi, strongly condemned the US, but indicated that he supported a return to compliance with the 2015 agreement as a way to lift sweeping sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump when he withdrew the US.

While meeting with Iran’s new foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was in New York for the annual General Assembly, European governments said they had heard nothing solid.

In his own statement, Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, stated that he wanted to return to the nuclear deal, under which Iran dramatically reduced its nuclear activities. Iran has backtracked on many of its pledges since the US exited the agreement in 2018.

Months of indirect discussions facilitated by Europeans in Vienna made little headway and have been deadlocked since June, with Iran claiming it needed time after the shift to Hassan Rouhani’s more moderate government.

Nothing happened in New York, according to the US official, to make the Biden administration more optimistic.

“For the time being, there is no sign, positive indication, that Iran is prepared to return,” he said, adding that no timeframe for resuming discussions has been announced.

Iran has taken moves away from compliance with Trump’s sanctions in protest. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated earlier this month that Iran’s nuclear activity will eventually render the agreement obsolete, although he did not provide a timeline.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, one of five countries that negotiated with Iran and are still part of the agreement, cautioned that tolerance was running out.

“The time is running out. “We will not wait two or three months for the Iranian delegation to return to the Vienna table,” Maas told reporters.

He stated, “It has to happen faster.”

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy leader, claimed Amir-Abdollahian assured him Iran was ready to continue discussions “at an early date,” but gave no more details.

Iran’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, simply stated that nuclear discussions would continue “in the coming weeks.”

