At the United Nations, the United States calls for Taiwan’s inclusion to be expanded.

Despite China’s resistance, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed UN member states to admit Taiwan in more UN entities on Tuesday.

In a statement, Blinken added, “Taiwan has not been authorized to contribute to UN operations.” “We encourage all UN member states to join us in advocating for Taiwan’s full and meaningful involvement in the UN system and the international community.” Taiwan has been excluded from meetings of the International Civil Aviation Organization and the World Health Organization, according to Blinken.

He mentioned that Taiwan was praised for its “world-class” reaction to Covid-19 and that the island’s airports see tens of millions of travelers each year.

“Taiwan has evolved into a democratic success tale,” according to Blinken. “We are one of several UN member states that regard Taiwan as a valuable partner and dependable ally.” Blinken’s statement reaffirms long-standing US policy, but it comes amid rising tensions over Taiwan, with Beijing making a record number of incursions near the island earlier this month.

President Joe Biden also warned last week that the US was prepared to defend Taiwan against any Chinese invasion, words that the White House soon walked down despite Chinese warnings.

Taiwan, which defeated mainland nationalists fled in 1949, is regarded by China as a province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

President Xi Jinping has adopted a more nationalistic tone, sparking fears that invasion rhetoric is becoming more real.

The US transferred recognition to Beijing in 1979, and Blinken underlined in his statement that the US maintains a one-China policy.

The United States is required to give weaponry to Taiwan for self-defense under the Taiwan Relations Act passed by Congress during the transition of recognition, though it is unclear whether Washington will intervene militarily if China attacked.

China, which possesses veto power at the UN Security Council, consistently uses its clout to prevent Taiwan from gaining any sort of UN legitimacy.

Taiwan has diplomatic connections with only 14 countries, all of which are in the developing world, as well as the Vatican.