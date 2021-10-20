At the United Nations, the United States and Europe condemned North Korea’s submarine missile launch.

Following the landmark launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine, the United States, Britain, and France declared to the United Nations on Wednesday that North Korea had made progress in its weapons programs.

The ambassadors of the western powers all blasted the launch the day before as a new “provocation,” speaking to the media one by one ahead of a closed-door Security Council meeting summoned by Washington and London on the spur of the moment.

They stated they will urge for more effective implementation of existing international measures, without mentioning new restrictions or coordinated action by the council.

China and Russia, the two other permanent members of the Security Council, did not speak up at the conclusion of the meeting.

No member of the Security Council advocated a joint statement, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to officials, France suggested the approval of a joint text during the most recent emergency closed-door conference, convened on October 1 in response to North Korean missile testing, but Beijing and Moscow rejected.

“We vehemently condemn this provocative activity, which is a clear breach of UN Security Council resolutions,” said Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s envoy, who joined Estonia in confirming North Korea’s weapons capabilities enhancement.

The submarine missile launch, she said, “underscores the DPRK’s (Democratic Republic of North Korea) continuing improvement of its nuclear and ballistic program, which indicated its aim to eventually achieve sea-based nuclear capabilities.”

In 2017, then-US President Donald Trump persuaded the UN Security Council to implement three sets of increasingly stringent economic sanctions against North Korea, targeting oil imports as well as coal, iron, seafood, and textile exports.

“The DPRK must cease its destabilizing acts immediately and take tangible steps to abandon its ballistic missile, other WMD, and nuclear programs in a full, verifiable, and irreversible way,” said the Irish ambassador.

“These launches clearly show the need of fully implementing UN sanctions, as well as the urgent necessity to confront DPRK sanctions evasion,” she added.

“Each additional advancement of the DPRK’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs destabilizes the area and threatens international peace and security,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN Security Council.

The US urges the DPRK to stop its provocations, which she described as “illegal conduct… in contravention of several Security Council resolutions.”

