At the United Nations, a fiery clash erupts as Pakistan and India trade extremism accusations.

At the United Nations on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India of waging a “rule of terror” against Muslims, eliciting a sharp criticism.

Khan’s speech to the annual summit was remarkably loaded, even for Pakistan, which often criticizes India at the UN. Khan accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a scheme to “purge India of Muslims.”

“India is today ruled by the deadliest and most ubiquitous type of Islamophobia,” Khan stated in a video address owing to Covid restrictions.

“The fascist RSS-BJP regime’s hate-filled Hindutva ideology has unleashed a reign of fear and violence against India’s 200 million-strong Muslim community,” he claimed.

Khan was alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its affiliate, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a century-old Hindu revivalist movement with a paramilitary wing.

India has revoked the statehood of Kashmir, the country’s only Muslim-majority territory, pushed through a citizenship law that critics deem discriminatory, and has seen a spike in religious-based violence under Modi’s watch.

Khan, who has yet to talk with President Joe Biden, claimed that India’s commercial interests were allowed it to “get away with human rights crimes with complete impunity” on the day Modi was visiting the White House.

While India frequently fails to respond to Pakistan’s accusations at the UN, a young Indian ambassador on the floor utilized his right to do so.

Sneha Dubey, a first secretary at India’s UN mission, accused Pakistan of sheltering and glorifying Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed by US special operations in Abbottabad in 2011.

“This is a country that is an arsonist posing as a firefight,” she explained.

“Pakistan breeds terrorists in its own backyard, hoping that they will only hurt their neighbors.”

She cited Pakistan’s violence against minorities, as well as the country’s “religious and cultural annihilation” following Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.

“Unlike Pakistan, India is a pluralistic democracy with a sizable minority community who have risen to the highest levels of government,” Dubey added.

Another answer came from a Pakistani official, Saima Saleem, who disputed Dubey’s claim that Kashmir, which is largely governed by Islamabad, is an internal issue.