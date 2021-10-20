At the top of the world, there’s a pastor.

It started with the shamans, who were masters of spirits, both evil and good. Hans Egede, a Danish-Norwegian missionary who arrived in West Greenland 300 years ago this year to begin the country’s first Lutheran mission, was the next to arrive.

Now, in the west coast Greenlandic city of Ilulissat, an imaginative pastor from Elkton, Maryland, has established the country’s first Baptist church.

The Ilulissani Baptistit Oqaluffiat (Ilulissat Baptist Church) is a tiny, dark gray church on a sloping slope beside a Chinese restaurant, only a quarter-mile from the armadas of cruise-ship-sized icebergs in the port. Inside, Scripture quotes and seal skins adorn the walls of a cheerful dining room. Chris Shull, 42, has set a spiritual claim in a place that is increasingly recognizable on the global stage due to the vast number of rare earth minerals buried into its geography.

“Our mission field is the coolest place on Earth,” he remarked.

It’s also one of the most beautiful. The town of 4,670 people is located close to the world’s fastest calving glacier, which dumps 11 cubic miles of icebergs into the Ilulissat Icefjord each year from Greenland’s rapidly melting ice sheet. It’s climate change in action, and it attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Even though it’s right across the street from the Knud Rasmussen Museum, which is a significant draw for travelers looking to see the birthplace of the famed Arctic explorer, most of them may never have heard of the Baptist church. Shull loves showing people around the church, which has a large reception space and a separate room for Sunday services. The latter contains rows of maroon-cushioned chairs next to big windows with views of the town and the bay that surrounds it.

Shull’s seven-member family returned to Ilulissat last month after a four-month sabbatical in the United States to hopefully stage their first baptism (this must be done in a tank; the harbor water is about 35 to 37 degrees Fahrenheit); reach out to other towns via a hoped-for new boat; and engage the local spiritualists ( “Shamanism is very popular in this area. Everyone I know has a ghost story or two to tell “he remarked); and to establish a brand around the name Baptist.

Shull, a short, stocky man with dark hair, a mustache, and a sparse beard, sensed something. This is a condensed version of the information.