At the Tokyo Olympics, Biles is in his second pull-out as his mental struggles are laid bare.

On Wednesday, superstar gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from a second event to safeguard her mental health, focusing attention on competitors’ well-being at the Tokyo Olympics, which are being staged under strict guidelines to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Biles, who made headlines by withdrawing from the team event on Tuesday, has also withdrawn from the all-around, casting doubt on her ability to compete in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old American’s troubles echo those of Naomi Osaka, a Japanese tennis prodigy who lost in the third round after returning from a mental health hiatus.

They overshadowed another busy day at the postponed 2020 Olympics, when American swimmer Katie Ledecky won her first gold in Tokyo after defeating Australia’s Ariarne Titmus for the second time.

Biles, who has been unbeaten in all-around competition since 2013 and is widely regarded as the ‘Greatest Of All Time,’ arrived hoping to equal Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s career record of nine Olympic titles.

She withdrew from the team competition after a single, weak vault this week, claiming she was carrying “the weight of the world on my shoulders.” The spotlight now is to whether she will compete in her remaining four individual events.

Biles isn’t the only athlete who has struggled with mental health issues, as several others have reported difficulty during coronavirus lockdowns. Liz Cambage, an Australian basketballer, avoided Tokyo because of the city’s “terrifying” living circumstances.

On Wednesday, Dutch athletes under quarantine in Tokyo after testing positive disclosed they staged a sit-in strike against the severe conditions, eventually winning the concession of 15 minutes each day standing at an open window.

“Not having any outside air is unnatural, and it is mentally super-draining,” claimed street skateboarder Candy Jacobs, while taekwondo fighter Reshmie Oogink referred to it as “Olympic jail.”

Mark Adams, a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee, stated that assistance measures included psychiatrists in the Athletes’ Village and phone helplines.

“Obviously, with the Covid epidemic, it became more essential, so we’ve been working on that a lot,” he said.

In other events, Ledecky, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, lost her 200m freestyle title to Titmus two days after giving up her 400m title to the Australian.

Ledecky, on the other hand, rebounded to destroy the competition in the first women’s 1500m event held at an Olympics, finishing more than four seconds ahead of US teammate Erica Sullivan.

Ledecky, 24, is only the fourth woman to win six Olympic gold medals in swimming. Titmus, dubbed "Terminator," is making a name for himself.