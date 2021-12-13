At the Tiananmen Square Vigil Sentencing, Hong Kong media mogul Lai remained defiant.

As a court handed down further jail sentences on Monday to eight renowned democracy advocates for attending an illegal Tiananmen Square vigil, jailed Hong Kong mogul Jimmy Lai said he was pleased to be punished.

Last week, Lai, the 74-year-old owner of the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, and former journalist Gwyneth Ho, as well as prominent rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung, were found guilty of unlawful assembly charges.

He was one of eight people sentenced on Monday afternoon, the majority of whom were already in prison for protest-related offenses. Their sentences ranged from four to fourteen months.

As Hong Kong authorities stamp out commemorations for democracy protesters killed by Chinese forces in the 1989 crackdown, their case brings to a close a lengthy prosecution of almost two dozen campaigners over an illegal vigil last year.

Thousands disobeyed a police restriction to congregate in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on June 4, 2020, despite a police ban.

Some held speeches and conducted interviews with reporters, urging Hong Kong residents to burn candles wherever they were.

Others, like Lai, simply showed up and lighted a candle, which judge Amanda Woodcock found counted as “inciting” individuals to attend an unlawful assembly due to his celebrity and reputation.

Lai’s lawyer, Robert Pang, read a handwritten letter from prison that his client had written during mitigation on Monday, which his side later published to reporters.

“If remembering those who died as a result of injustice is a crime, then impose it on me and let me bear the consequences of it, so that I may share the burden and glory of those young men and women who shed their blood on June 4,” Lai wrote.

“Remember those who shed blood, but not the cruelty… may the power of love triumph over the power of annihilation.”

Chow, a self-represented counsel at the trial, described the convictions as “one stage in the systemic erasure of history, both of the Tiananmen Square tragedy and Hong Kong’s own history of civic opposition,” in her mitigation.

She claimed that by punishing people like her for participating in protests, Hong Kong’s courts were “effectively validating the government’s uneven power” over opponents.

“Jail cannot discourage those who are moved by conscience,” Chow remarked.

“Be confident that, despite bans and ever-stricter laws, candlelight will continue to shine.”

Five other defendants have previously pleaded guilty in the case.

Judge Woodcock had earlier dismissed the claim.