At the supermarket, a venomous snake was discovered in a box of bananas.

When supermarket workers in a New Zealand town opened a crate from Ecuador, they discovered a dead snake inside a carton of bananas.

Workers at the Rangiora New World supermarket in Rangiora, Canterbury, New Zealand, discovered the dead snake in a package of bananas that had been brought from Ecuador on May 10 and reported it to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

According to the New Zealand Herald, a snake specialist at the MPI eventually formally identified the 20.7-centimeter-long reptile as a juvenile Leptodeira ornate, also known as an ornate cat-eyed snake.

The snake is native to South America and isn’t found in New Zealand. Although the rear-fanged snake is mildly poisonous and can cause pain if it bites a human, it is not generally thought to be hazardous.

According to a representative for the MPI, officials take the threat of new kinds of animals entering the country seriously and have systems in place to prevent animals from naturalizing.

“The issue of snakes establishing in New Zealand is taken very seriously by Biosecurity New Zealand. This is why, according to the spokeswoman, “we have a multi-layered biosecurity system that includes tight import requirements, border checks, and surveillance.” “It’s also why we have employees who have been trained to handle detections in a safe and effective manner.”

They confirmed that, although being transported in a box, the snake would not have survived New Zealand’s winter temperatures and would not have naturalized if it had survived the journey.

According to the Herald, one or two snakes that have not been naturalized in New Zealand make their way into the country each year, with an average of eight caught at the border during security checks.

According to MPI statistics released in April, 59 snakes not native to New Zealand have been discovered in the country over the last ten years.

According to the outlet, 29 of the snakes were discovered at the border, five of which were still alive, and 30 were discovered once inside the country, but only five were still alive when officials apprehended them.

