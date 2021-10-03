At the start of difficult coalition talks, Merkel calls for compromise.

On Sunday, outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel made an implicit appeal to politicians to put aside their differences as discussions between parties to select her successor began following last week’s close election.

Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU alliance plummeted to an all-time low of 24.1 percent as she prepares to leave the stage after 16 years in power, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and their candidate Olaf Scholz narrowly winning the poll on 25.7 percent last Sunday.

The SPD now has the best chance of forming a government, but conservative leader Armin Laschet has promised to start coalition talks in a last-ditch bid to preserve the CDU-CSU in power.

Merkel stated the country had the chance to “form” its next chapter anew in front of party leaders at celebrations in Halle to honor German reunification in 1990.

“We can disagree about how the future will be, but we know that the answer is in our hands, that we must listen and communicate with one another, that we have differences, but above all, that we have something in common,” Merkel added, clearly referring to the current negotiations.

In the complicated calculations for forming a coalition, the composition of the next German government largely depends on which of the two main parties can persuade the Greens and the liberal FDP to join forces.

In what monthly magazine Der Spiegel magazine has dubbed the “poker game for power,” the SPD will first meet with the FDP on Sunday afternoon to begin coalition talks, before meeting with the Greens in the evening.

The CDU-CSU will face off against the FDP on Sunday evening and the Greens on Tuesday.

Since snatching the narrow election victory, the Social Democrats have gained new momentum.

According to a poll conducted by the Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday, 28% of the population would vote SPD if the election were rerun, up 2% from the previous election. Meanwhile, the conservative group has lost three percentage points.

Only 13% of respondents believed Laschet should be the next German chancellor, while 76 percent said Scholz should be.

Scholz stated in an interview with Der Spiegel on Friday that “every survey shows that people don’t want the (CDU-CSU) to be part of the next government.”

“The election outcome is unmistakable. “The CDU and CSU have been voted out in a historic defeat,” he declared.

FDP. Washington Newsday Brief News, ahead of the talks.