At the sixth bid, Hichilema’s ‘Cattle Boy’ takes over as Zambia’s president.

Hakainde Hichilema, a senior opposition politician and business magnate from Zambia, ran for president six times before eventually winning on Monday.

He won a landslide victory over his long-time foe President Edgar Lungu, who received just over 1.8 million votes out of over 2.8 million cast on August 12.

Hichilema, who has portrayed himself as a simple “cattle boy,” has run in and lost every election in the southern African country since 2006, despite receiving a higher share of the vote each time.

He unsuccessfully contested the presidential election result in 2016, which he said was stolen from him after he lost by 100,000 votes.

This time, the 59-year-old opposition leader capitalized on broad discontent with Lungu’s economic management, campaigning under the slogan “faka pressure” – which translates to “apply pressure” for change.

Hichilema is no stranger to controversies in the copper-rich country, having previously gone afoul of the authorities. He frequently notes that since entering politics, he has been detained 15 times.

He was charged with treason after allegedly refused to give way to the presidential convoy following the 2016 election.

Before the accusations were dropped, he spent four months in a maximum-security prison.

After years of Lunga’s infrastructure spending frenzy, Hichilema would inherit a fragile economy in a country where more than half of the population lived in poverty before the pandemic.

Zambia became the first African country to default on its debt in the post-coronavirus era last year.

Hichilema said his political motivation sprang from “the desire to see a better life” in his final campaign speech last week in Zambia’s capital, Lusaka.

“It saddens to see residents go to bed hungry in such a country,” he said, lamenting Zambia’s underutilized natural resource potential. Zambia is Africa’s second copper producer.

“Billions of dollars in assets are yielding nothing… to improve our lives,” he remarked.

Hichilema has tried hard to dispel the perception that he is an elitist who lacks common sense.

“I’m simply a cowboy… In a May interview with AFP, he described himself as “an ordinary citizen, an ordinary African” and said, “It’s a childhood love.”

He was born into a poor family in Monze, Zambia's southern province, but claims that his "grit and persistence" at school earned him a scholarship to the University of Zambia. Before acquiring an, he earned a bachelor's degree in economics and business administration.