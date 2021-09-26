At the Ryder Cup, the United States leads Europe 11-5.

On Saturday, the United States took an 11-5 lead over Europe in the Ryder Cup, with the Europeans requiring a historic comeback on Sunday to deny the Americans the championship.

The US team, which features nine of the top 11 players in the world, just needs 3.5 points in Sunday’s 12 final singles matches at Whistling Straits to reclaim the Ryder Cup, while Europe needs nine points to keep it.

Dustin Johnson, the only 4-0 player at this year’s Ryder Cup, stated, “You know, it’s not over.” “We still have a game to play, and everyone needs to perform well. We still need four or three and a half points.”

On the Lake Michigan beachfront, there was a sense that Sunday may be a “Wake by the Lake” for Europe, as no team had ever come back from a 10-6 last-day deficit to win the Ryder Cup, with the exception of Europe in the 2012 “Miracle at Medinah.”

Sergio Garcia of Spain stated after two victories alongside Jon Rahm on Saturday, “Let’s see if we can make history.”

“We’re not going to give up,” says the narrator. We’re going to have to work hard, but we’ll do our best. We’re going to fight as hard as we can till the end.”

In Saturday foursomes, the Americans won their third consecutive session 3-1 and split four four-ball matches to take their best two-day advantage in the team golf competition since 1975.

Europe’s Ian Poulter stated, “We’re not in a good position.” “It will necessitate a truly massive effort.”

The Europeans have won four of the last five Ryder Cups and nine of the last twelve, although the Americans have clearly outperformed the Europeans.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States commented, “The lead we’ve created is tremendous.” “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us, and we’re hoping to take advantage of it. We have to play as if it’s a 0-0 tie and attempt to get every point we can.”

With wins in foursomes and four-balls partnering fellow two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, Johnson improved to 4-0.

Johnson stated, “I simply feel like I’ve played solid.” “I’m not attempting to do anything out of the ordinary. “All you have to do is keep the ball in play.”

Shane Lowry and Tyrell Hatton won 1-up four-balls over Americans Tony Finau and Harris English on the 18th hole, earning Europe’s lone pairs triumph not won by Rahm and Garcia.

"We're still not out of it," says the narrator.